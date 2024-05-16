Decision must be made today County Development Plan

Donegal County Council is meeting in a special session today to adopt the County Development Plan, which will guide planning decisions until at least 2030, and possibly beyond.

Today is the deadline for a decision, with members considering the recommendations of the Chief Executive following the latest round of public consultation.

That includes the recommendations of the Office of the Planning Regulator, something a number members oppose.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley says it’s a very important meeting, which must lead to a decision: