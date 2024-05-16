Evans to race Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 in next month’s Donegal Rally



A Toyota Gazoo Racing Yaris Rally2 will compete on Irish roads for the first time this weekend with the aim of a competitive and development drive in June’s Donegal International Rally.

The Melvyn Evans Motorsport prepared car will compete in the Carlow Stages Rally this Sunday as a pre-test shakedown for the Jim Clark Rally on the BRC and next month’s Donegal Rally.

The company runs the only customer GR Yaris Rally2 car in competition in the UK, while also developing the car for the Toyota World Rally base in Finland.

The latest version of the Yaris will make its debut in Ireland and is being brought to Irish shores in conjunction with ProVision Global Consultancy directed by Donegal native Paul Crumlish.

ProVision Global Consultancy have worked successfully within the International Motorsport field for many years delivering high levels of success for drivers, sponsors and corporate brands.

2023 Galway International Rally and 2022 Ulster Rally winners Meirion Evans and Jonathan Jackson have been steering the Yaris in the British Rally Championship this season. However, Ger Conway will be onboard calling the notes in Donegal, taking the place of Jackson.

Meirion has competed on tarmac in Donegal in recent years, finishing third in 2022 and fourth in 2023.

There is no doubt the Yaris Rally2 will be turning heads on the Irish roads and in particular come Donegal Rally time on Friday 21st June.

Melvyn Evans is no stranger to Donegal having competed successfully in the jewel of the Irish Tarmac Championship for over ten years. The Welsh outfit are also two-time BRC team champions and will have a second Yaris in their ranks for the latter half of the BRC driven by 2019 European Rally Champion Chris Ingram.

Melvyn says: “It’s an exciting time and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do with the Yaris. It’s a new page for us after many successful years with the VW Polo and I’m hoping this next chapter with Toyota will be the same. There’s no better place to showcase this car than in Donegal. We also have a fantastic history with the Donegal Rally as a team, where we have won 4 times in the past and been on the podium many other times, so we will do everything we can to ensure more success on this event.”

Paul Crumlish of ProVision Global Consultancy says: “I am delighted to be the first to bring this fabulous car to compete in Ireland and especially the Donegal International Rally in conjunction with MEMS. I have enjoyed much success with the Donegal International Rally over the years and look forward to having a successful and safe competition in June.”

Meirion Evans says: “A chance to do Donegal is something I could never turn down! It’s a fantastic opportunity to take the Yaris to the hills. We’ve had a very busy start to the year, but with the BRC jumping from one surface to another we’ve spent most of our time adapting to the car and learning about what works. The car has massive potential and now with some tarmac events back to back, we can really try to extract some proper speed from it, on a surface I’m fully comfortable with. Unfortunately JJ can’t make it but Ger is a top class co-driver and will bring a wealth of experience with him for the event.”