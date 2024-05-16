Finn Harps captain Tony McNamee looks ahead to tomorrow night’s fixture against UCD

Finn Harps captain Tony McNamee has been speaking to Highland’s Oisin Kelly ahead of tomorrow night’s SSE Airtricity League First Division clash with UCD at Belfield.

The Ramelton man has been in fine form this season and has scored some important goals, including last Friday’s sensational strike against Longford Town and winners against Treaty United in both home and away fixtures against the Limerick side.

McNamee also scored against UCD in the 1-1 draw at Finn Park last month.

UCD, meanwhile, are sitting 2nd in the table and have only suffered 1 defeat in their last 11 outings.

Here’s the full chat between Tony and Oisin…

Kick-off at Belfield tomorrow is at 7:45pm.