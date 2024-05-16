Kenny to face former club Derry City in first game in charge of St. Pats

Stephen Kenny will be in the dugout for his first game in charge of St. Patrick’s Athletic against Derry City tomorrow night.

Kenny has won five League of Ireland Premier Division titles – four with Dundalk and one with Bohemians, while his tenure in charge of the Republic of Ireland came to an end following the national team’s failure to qualify for the European Championships this summer.

Kenny has managed Derry City on two separate occasions and has today been unveiled as the new manager of St. Pats.

The Dublin side have struggled this season and sit 4th from bottom ahead of only Sligo Rovers, Drogheda and bottom side Dundalk as they head into tomorrow night’s fixture.

Kick-off at Richmond Park is at 7:45pm.