Meirion Evans couldn’t turn down another chance to rally in Donegal

Meirion Evans is excited to be taking his Toyota Gazoo Racing Yaris Rally2 car to the Donegal International Rally next month.

The Melvyn Evans Motorsport prepared car will compete in the Carlow Stages Rally this Sunday as a pre-test shakedown for the Jim Clark Rally on the BRC and next month’s Donegal Rally.

The company runs the only customer GR Yaris Rally2 car in competition in the UK and is being brought to Donegal in conjunction with ProVision Global Consultancy directed by Donegal native Paul Crumlish.

Meirion took a podium finish in Donegal in recent years and will be looking to do something similar again next month.

The Welsh driver has been speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly ahead of his trip to Carlow: