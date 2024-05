This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly talks with Meirion Evans who will drive the Toyota Gazoo Racing Yaris Rally2 car in the Donegal International Rally next month. We speak with Jimmy Bradley ahead of Cockhill Celtic’s FAI Senior Cup game with Ayrfield Utd, Tom Mohan and Tony McNamee talk Finn Harps and the Donegal senior ladies manager John McNulty looks ahead to their Ulster Final with Armagh this Sunday.