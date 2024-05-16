Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
“We Are The Harps” with former player Tom Mohan

Jim Sheridan and Tom Mohan.

Former Finn Harps player Tom Mohan, who is the current Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-19 Head Coach, was among those in attendance at recent the launch of the book “We Are The Harps” in Jackson’s Hotel.

In the book co-authors Bartley Ramsay and Joe Doherty have profiled all 628 players who have played for Finn Harps, from when the club entered the League of Ireland in 1969, up until the end of last season.

Chris Ashmore was there for Highland Radio sport and spoke with Tom Mohan about the book, Tom’s own playing days, including the FAI Cup Final defeat of 1999, winning the Division One trophy in 2004, his current role with the under-19 national team, and his thoughts on the League of Ireland and the structures now in place.

