Cockhill set to face Ayrfield United in FAI Senior Cup on Sunday

Another week, another huge game for Cockhill Celtic as they host Leinster Senior League outfit Ayrfield United in the first round of the FAI Senior Cup on Sunday.

Gavin Cullen’s side have had a fantastic season so far as they have already bagged 3 titles – the Inishowen Premier Division, the Clubman Shirts League Cup and the much-coveted FAI Junior Cup.

Experienced player Jimmy Bradley says the side are “all buzzing at the moment” as they head into yet another huge fixture full of confidence.

He spoke to Highland Radio’s Mark Gallagher to give his thoughts ahead of the tie…