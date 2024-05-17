Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cockhill set to face Ayrfield United in FAI Senior Cup on Sunday

Cockhill Celtic

Another week, another huge game for Cockhill Celtic as they host Leinster Senior League outfit Ayrfield United in the first round of the FAI Senior Cup on Sunday.

Gavin Cullen’s side have had a fantastic season so far as they have already bagged 3 titles – the Inishowen Premier Division, the Clubman Shirts League Cup and the much-coveted FAI Junior Cup.

Experienced player Jimmy Bradley says the side are “all buzzing at the moment” as they head into yet another huge fixture full of confidence.

He spoke to Highland Radio’s Mark Gallagher to give his thoughts ahead of the tie…

Screenshot 2024-05-17 084445
News, Audio, Top Stories

Nursing homes should be the State’s responsibility – Deputy Pringle

17 May 2024
fianna fail
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fáil confirms 15 candidates running in local elections

17 May 2024
peadar toibin
News, Top Stories

Aontu leader Peadar Toibín to visit Donegal tomorrow

17 May 2024
ruraldonegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chair of DCC Planning SPC says adoption of County Plan shows rural Ireland is being kept open

17 May 2024
