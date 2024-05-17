Finn Harps lead 3 times but fail to see off UCD in Dublin

A UCD equaliser deep into injury time meant Finn Harps had to settle for a share of the spoils in their SSE Airtricity League First Division clash at Belfield this evening.

Harps got off to a dream start as Sean O’Donnell had the visitors 1-0 up before the first minute had passed, but UCD regrouped and managed to find a reply on 7 minutes thanks to an effort from Donal Higgins.

Success Edogun put Darren Murphy’s men into the lead again as he netted his first goal on 36 minutes to give Harps the advantage at the break.

The home side equalised on the hour mark thanks to a Ciaran Behan strike and it looked like Success Edogun had won it for Harps as he slotted home a penalty on 88 minutes to grab his second of the evening and put his team in the lead for the 3rd time.

It wasn’t to be, however, as Eanna Clancy found a late, late equaliser in the dying embers of the game to snatch a point for the students – It finished 3-3.

Elsewhere in the First Division, leaders Cork City had a comfortable 3-1 away win in Bray, Wexford beat Kerry 2-0, while Cobh and Treaty played out a 1-1 draw.

Finn Harps sit 3rd in the table ahead of Athlone on goal-difference, but the Midlander’s have a game in hand and will travel to Longford tomorrow.

The Ballybofey side’s next outing is a trip to play bottom side Kerry next Friday evening.