Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle had a successful day as he won two races at Leopardstown this afternoon (Friday).

His first win came onboard the Joseph Patrick O’Brien trained Scorthy Champ in the GAIN The Advantage Series Handicap race in which he went off at 7/1.

McMonagle was also first across the line in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Handicap race at 5:25. He rode trainer Paul W Flynn’s horse Feature This as he was priced at 15/2.

A double win for Dylan had odds of 68/1.