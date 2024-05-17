Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Losing start for Kenny as Derry take all 3 points from Richmond Park

Derry City have beaten St. Patrick’s Athletic 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Richmond Park this evening.

A Paul McMullan effort 14 minutes from time was enough to see off the home side, who are still lingering dangerously at the wrong end of the table.

The fixture was former Derry manager Stephen Kenny’s first game in charge of St. Pat’s. His task doesn’t get any easier as their next outing is a Dublin derby with high-flyers Shelbourne on Monday.

In other games in the Premier Division this evening, leaders Shelbourne saw off Waterford 1-0, Galway United snatched a late winner against Drogheda to win 3-2, Bohemians rolled over struggling Sligo 3-0 at the Showgrounds while bottom side Dundalk stunned Shamrock Rovers by grabbing a late 1-0 win at Oriel Park.

As for Derry City, Ruaidhri Higgins’ men are tucked in 2nd place just 1 point behind Shels and will be quietly gaining confidence as the good results continue. Their next assignment is a trip to Shamrock Rovers on Monday.

