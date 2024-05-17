Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The gap between league and championship is to big – John McNulty

Donegal won the Ulster title in 2023 but go into this years decider as underdogs.

Championship football for the Donegal Senior Ladies starts this weekend.

Just like the men, they play Armagh in the Ulster Final on Sunday at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones.

Armagh will be favourites having won the Division One while Donegal missed out on getting promotion from Division 2.

The result of the game will also determine the groups for the upcoming All Ireland series.

Donegal have been without a competitive game for nearly two months, That’s something that Donegal Manager John McNulty is not happy with:

