Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Simon Harris Interview and Local Election Debate 10 – Lifford/Stranorlar Pt2


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In the first hour we have an exclusive interviews with Taoiseach Simon Harris covering a range of issues including health care, defective blocks and support for the county in homing refugees. We also hear how 40% of childcare facilities in Donegal face closure due to defective concrete blocks:

In our penultimate local election debate, we return our focus to the Lifford/Ballybofey electoral area. 12 candidates are  seeking one of 6 seats. Our panel today: Martin Scanlon – Independent, Dakota Nic Mheanman – Sinn Féin,, Martin Harley – Fine Gael, Patrick McGowan- Fianna Fail and Gary Doherty – Sinn Féin:

PART ONE

PART TWO

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lyra mckee photo (3)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lyra McKee murder trial opens in Belfast

30 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Simon Harris Interview and Local Election Debate 10 – Lifford/Stranorlar Pt2

30 May 2024
Donegal Amy
News, Audio, Top Stories

DACC welcomes confirmation that new Amyloidosis drug will be funded by the HSE

30 May 2024
PAC1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told it will be August next year before the new Children’s Hospital accepts patients

30 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

lyra mckee photo (3)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lyra McKee murder trial opens in Belfast

30 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Simon Harris Interview and Local Election Debate 10 – Lifford/Stranorlar Pt2

30 May 2024
Donegal Amy
News, Audio, Top Stories

DACC welcomes confirmation that new Amyloidosis drug will be funded by the HSE

30 May 2024
PAC1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told it will be August next year before the new Children’s Hospital accepts patients

30 May 2024
letterkenny comm childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach offers to intercede on behalf of Childcare facilities affected by defective blocks

30 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, Playback, Top Stories

Watch – Local Election Debate 10 – Lifford/Stranorlar 2

30 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube