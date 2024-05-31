Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Local Election Debate 11 – Buncrana Pt2


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In hour one we have reaction to Donald Trump’s Felony conviction, Noel Cunningham has details of a charity walk on Sunday and we hear of a marketing initiative for Inishowen:

12 candidates are competing for 6 seats in the Buncrana electoral area – we have 5 of those candidates in studio today. They are: Paul Canning FF, Terry Crossan SF, Adrian McMyler IND, Niamh McGuinness SF and Joy Beard 100% Redress

PART ONE

PART TWO

 

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Local Election Debate 11 – Buncrana Pt2

31 May 2024
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Almost €2 million allocated to Donegal roads

31 May 2024
irish water mains
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause supply disruptions in East Donegal

31 May 2024
TBEX_GVD_Hybrid logo
News, Top Stories

Donegal to host TBEX event in September 2025

31 May 2024
