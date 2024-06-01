Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
10 new ED beds and new Children’s Treatment Rooms announced for LUH

Letterkenny University Hospital’s Emergency Department is to be provided with 10 extra beds under the Health Capital Plan for 2024.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the project is one of 22 earmarked for funding in Donegal.

The increase of capacity at LUH’s Emergency Department will involve the relocation of the existing Acute Medical Assessment Unit and administration accommodation to a new extension that will provide six single rooms.

It will also include the reconfiguration of vacated space to provide six additional enclosed single Emergency Department cubicles and to create four separate enclosed Emergency Department paediatric treatment single cubicles, a need which has been highlighted on a number of occasions at the HSE’s West and North West Regional Forum. A stand-alone waiting room will also be provided.

Minister McConalogue says it is extremely important for Letterkenny University Hospital for it to provide additional capacity, and he will continue to engage with the hospital, Saolta and the HSE to drive this on and ensure that the project is delivered in the best timeframe possible.

*************************************

Minister McConalogue’s statement in full –

Letterkenny University Hospital’s Emergency Department is to be provided with 10 extra beds under the Health Capital Plan for 2024.

The project is one of 22 Donegal projects that has been earmarked for funding from an overall government investment of €1.2 billion.

Welcoming the news, Donegal minister, Charlie McConalogue, said: “This is extremely important for Letterkenny University Hospital for it to provide additional capacity. I will continue to engage with Letterkenny University Hospital, Saolta and the HSE to drive this on and make sure that the project is delivered in the best timeframe possible.”

The increase of capacity at LUH’s Emergency Department will involve the relocation of the existing Acute Medical Assessment Unit and administration accommodation to a new extension (538spm) that will provide six single rooms.

It will also include the reconfiguration of vacated space to provide six additional enclosed single Emergency Department cubicles and to create four separate enclosed Emergency Department paediatric treatment single cubicles, and a stand-alone waiting room.

The Health Capital Plan 2024 will see the government is investing almost €1.2 billion in healthcare infrastructure, equipment and furnishing of healthcare facilities in 2024.

Modern infrastructure and equipment are a crucial component of the provision of a safe and quality health service, a contributor to a positive patient experience and to staff wellbeing.

The funding allocated for 2024 will progress and deliver a range of acute and community projects across the country. This investment will continue to provide increased capacity in the health service and support Sláintecare delivery and pathways to universal healthcare.

A significant allocation of funding to prioritise patient safety and deal with risk is also provided and includes the replacement of equipment and the ambulance fleet and infrastructure upgrades. Over 420 individual projects are receiving some funding and progressing/completing during 2024.

