First half goals help Derry City to win and close gap on leaders

Derry City moved to within two points of leaders Shelbourne in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division – albeit with a game more played – following their 3-0 dismissal of Waterford FC at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

City sowed the seeds for victory in the first half with goals from Michael Duffy, Mark Connolly and Patrick Hoban.

However, the gloss was taken off the victory by an injury to captain Patrick McEleney who left the field with a suspected broken arm.

Martin Holmes filed this full time report.

Elsewhere, Dundalk’s revival continued as they beat Stephen Kenny’s St. Patrick’s Athletic 3-2 at Richmond Park while Sligo Rovers followed up their defeat of Shelbourne on Friday with a 2-1 win over Drogheda United.