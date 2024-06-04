Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Donal’s in the hotseat today, with a discussion about a misplaced street sign in Letterkenny, and the need for more promotion of Inishowen, and a reclamation of the peninsula’s identity………

In this hour, Garda Niall Maguire joins us for the Community Garda Information Slot, we speak to Electoral Commission CEO Art O’Leary about the upcoming local and European elections, and Dr Sarah Brennan discusses the decision to extend the free contraception scheme…….

We speak to the Chair of Safeguarding Ireland about the importance of Advanced Health Directive, Paul McLaughlin takes your gardening questions, we discuss the prospect of developing the Colmcille Camino in the North West, and we hear from the first ever female member of Donegal County Council……………