Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Donal’s in the hotseat today, with a discussion about a misplaced street sign in Letterkenny, and the need for more promotion of Inishowen, and a reclamation of the peninsula’s identity……… 

In this hour, Garda Niall Maguire joins us for the Community Garda Information Slot, we speak to Electoral Commission CEO Art O’Leary about the upcoming local and European elections, and Dr Sarah Brennan discusses the decision to extend the free contraception scheme…….

We speak to the Chair of Safeguarding Ireland about the importance of Advanced Health Directive, Paul McLaughlin takes your gardening questions, we discuss the prospect of developing the Colmcille Camino in the North West, and we hear from the first ever female member of Donegal County Council……………  

Top Stories

Ours To Protect Play Back new
Playback, Audio

Ours to Protect – Closing Panel 04/06/2024

4 June 2024
niall maguire
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Community Garda Information with Garda Niall Maguire on Tuesday June 4th

4 June 2024
canrdonagh SRU
News, Audio, Top Stories

Future of SRU in Carndonagh secured

4 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 June 2024
