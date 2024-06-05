Business Matters, Ep 197: Zara Montgomery’s One Stop Shop for wedding and corporate music

In this episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore interviews musician Zara Montgomery who recently established a one stop shop for all your wedding music.

Her new band Snapshot Live was set up to cater for weddings and also corporate events.

For weddings rather than having a number of different people to contact, she can provide all the music for the big day, ranging from ceremony music to reception music, your band for the wedding and the DJ.

A hugely talented musician who has travelled widely, she certainly has an interesting story to tell.