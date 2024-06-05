Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Business Matters, Ep 197: Zara Montgomery’s One Stop Shop for wedding and corporate music

In this episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore interviews musician Zara Montgomery who recently established a one stop shop for all your wedding music.

Her new band Snapshot Live was set up to cater for weddings and also corporate events.

For weddings rather than having a number of different people to contact, she can provide all the music for the big day, ranging from ceremony music to reception music, your band for the wedding and the DJ.

A hugely talented musician who has travelled widely, she certainly has an interesting story to tell.

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Latvian Police
News, Top Stories

Latvian Police visit Donegal as part of human trafficking investigation

5 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 June 2024
Central Bank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach demands fair play from banks ahead of interest rate rise

5 June 2024
Untitled design
Playback

Learning Waves TY Media Week 2024 – Mulroy College

5 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Latvian Police
News, Top Stories

Latvian Police visit Donegal as part of human trafficking investigation

5 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 June 2024
Central Bank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach demands fair play from banks ahead of interest rate rise

5 June 2024
Untitled design
Playback

Learning Waves TY Media Week 2024 – Mulroy College

5 June 2024
IFA logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA encouraging local election candidates to participate in survey

5 June 2024
SuperMacs's, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Court of Justice upholds Supermac’s complaint against McDonald’s

5 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube