Solicitor calls for ‘realistic’ PPO law after 15 year old is awarded an interim settlement of €1.5 million

There are calls for realistic Periodic Payment Order legislation to be implemented after the High Court has approved an interim settlement of €1.5 million in the case of a now 15-year-old girl from Letterkenny who was brain injured at birth.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Solicitor David O’Malley of Callan Tansey said Sarah is waiting over 11 years for adequate PPO legislation, and this is fourth time the case has been in front of the Courts.

He says at present, the law governing payment orders only allows for the standard rate of inflation to be applied, and the difference between that and the actual cost of care is forcing families like Sarah’s to go to the High Court and have their situation reassessed every four years………….

Top Stories

Sun Temperature
News, Top Stories

Above average temperatures recorded in Donegal in May

5 June 2024
omalley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solicitor calls for ‘realistic’ PPO law after 15 year old is awarded an interim settlement of €1.5 million

5 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 June 2024
Central Bank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach demands fair play from banks ahead of interest rate rise

5 June 2024
