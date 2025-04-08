Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Public warned of increased risk of wildfire

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued an Orange Fire Danger Notice for gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other vegetation in County Donegal. This warning is in effect until midday on Monday.

Donegal County Council is strongly advising landowners and the public to take all necessary precautions to prevent wildfires and to report any unattended fires immediately.

Homeowners and building owners in areas at risk of wildfires are urged to clear or trim any vegetation directly surrounding their properties and oil tanks without delay.

The public is also reminded that it is illegal to cut, grub, burn, or otherwise destroy any uncultivated vegetation between March and August. Additionally, the burning of agricultural waste is currently prohibited.

Notice in full:
Notice of High Fire Risk (Condition Orange)

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued a Fire Danger Notice, Condition Orange, for all areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses,

and other vegetation exist. The Notice is in effect until midday on 14th April 2025.

Donegal County Council wishes to appeal to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires.

The Council is also urging landowners and members of the public not to engage in activities that could cause wildfires.

Landowners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the fire service by dialling 999 or 112.

House holders or building owners in areas susceptible to wildfire are advised to remove or cut back any vegetation in the immediate vicinity of their house, building or oil tank to

prevent wildfires damaging or destroying their property. Cleared areas should be maintained free of vegetation and combustible material.

Donegal County Council would also like to remind landowners and members of the public that under the Wildlife Acts, 1976 and 2000 it is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise

destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between 1st day of March and 31st day of August in any year.

Members of the public are also reminded that the burning of domestic, industrial, agricultural and construction waste is an offence under the Waste Management Act, 1996.

Camper Van Dunfanaghy
Audio, News

Cllr hits out at campervan owners in Dunfanaghy

8 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 April 2025
orange fire warning
Top Stories, News

Public warned of increased risk of wildfire

8 April 2025
Garda Exterior
News

Child’s bike stolen from house in Letterkenny

8 April 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

