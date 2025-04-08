Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
New boiler stolen from house under renovation in Kilmacrennan

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a new oil boiler from the rear of a house in Casheleenan, Kilmacrennan.

The theft is reported to have occurred between 7 pm last Tuesday and 10 am the following Wednesday morning.

The house in question is currently undergoing renovation work, and the boiler had only recently been installed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the Casheleenan area between those times to contact them at Milford Garda Station.

Camper Van Dunfanaghy
Audio, News

Cllr hits out at campervan owners in Dunfanaghy

8 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 April 2025
orange fire warning
Top Stories, News

Public warned of increased risk of wildfire

8 April 2025
Garda Exterior
News

Child’s bike stolen from house in Letterkenny

8 April 2025
