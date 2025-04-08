New boiler stolen from house under renovation in Kilmacrennan

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a new oil boiler from the rear of a house in Casheleenan, Kilmacrennan.

The theft is reported to have occurred between 7 pm last Tuesday and 10 am the following Wednesday morning.

The house in question is currently undergoing renovation work, and the boiler had only recently been installed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the Casheleenan area between those times to contact them at Milford Garda Station.