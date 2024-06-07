Assembly told online reaction to Derry Mayoral election must be challenged

The Stormont Assembly has been told it’s vital that all parties condemn the hateful online reaction to the nomination and election this week of Lilian Seenoi-Barr as Mayor of Derry.

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin, who previously sat on the SDLP benches of Derry City and Strabane District Council with the new mayor, says the reaction from quarters does not reflect the city and district, and is contrary to Derry’s history as a city of protest and progress.

Ms McLaughlin told the Assembly that this is a historic week……………….