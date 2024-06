Recommendations from an expert group on dangerous dogs will be implemented in full.

Further and Higher Education Minister Patrick O’Donovan says “that’s really important” to give certainty to people who are concerned.

The group is to recommend laws after the death of Nicole Morey in an X L bully attack in County Limerick on Tuesday night.

Minister O’Donovan who’s a local TD says Minister Heather Humphreys is taking action against these type of dogs: