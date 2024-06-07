Letterkenny RPU shocked at carelessness of some drivers

Gardaí say they have been shocked at the lack of care shown by some drivers on the road.

It comes as the Letterkenny roads policing unit has arrested a number of people on suspicion of drug driving this week.

On Monday, an uninsured motorist tested positive for cannabis. Following their arrest, the car was seized.

Meanwhile on Wednesday a further two arrests were made.

The first was an unaccompanied learner driver who tested positive for cannabis.

The second was a motorist who was driving at speed. They then tested positive for cocaine.

A court date is to follow.

Gardaí warn that their mobility app can detect if a vehicle’s documentation is up to date in a matter of seconds.

They are also appealing to the public to not take risks on the road, to slow down and to never drive under the influence.