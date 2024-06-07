Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Plans to expand Gweedore Sewerage Scheme

Uisce Eireann has confirmed that it intends to expand the Gweedore Sewerage Scheme.

The demonstration project aimed to solve the inadequate treatment in Gweedore, address the area’s over reliance on the use of septic tank systems, and improve water quality in Gweedore Bay.

The initial stage of the project was completed in 2022.

Uisce Eireann says that the wastewater collected in the 41 pods has been transferred for treatment at the existing Daras na Gaeltachta Wastewater Treatment Plant which the utility has acquired.

The treatment plant has also received a significant upgrade to ensure compliance with Uisce Éireann standards.

A spokesperson says; a project to extend the scheme beyond the demonstration area is currently at the strategic assessment stage.

