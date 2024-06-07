Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Today’s programme began with the Friday panel, with Greg joined by Donegal Mammy Emma Gova, former LUH consultant Dr Peter O’Rourke and former Donegal footballer and sports columnist Eamon McGee………

In Hour Two, Greg previews Highland Radio’s coverage of the counting of votes in the local elections, with comprehensive coverage from all five count centres across Donegal. Seamus Gunne also joins Greg to look at your legal questions……

Hour Three is taken up with the return of  ‘That’s Entertainment’, and with Fionnuala and Katie both in studio, the chat covers a broad range of topics from Election Poster Beauty Contests to a discussion about the first US Secretary of the Treasury……..

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

1717763237134
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protest for childcare services with defective concrete underway in Letterkenny

7 June 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police investigating two petrol bomb attacks in Tyrone

7 June 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local PEACEPLUS launch a hugely important milestone – Duffy

7 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

1717763237134
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protest for childcare services with defective concrete underway in Letterkenny

7 June 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police investigating two petrol bomb attacks in Tyrone

7 June 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local PEACEPLUS launch a hugely important milestone – Duffy

7 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 June 2024
bank-of-ireland
News, Top Stories

BOI apologise for adverts that fell below clarity standards

7 June 2024
Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr from the SDLP who is the new Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council. Picture Martin McKeown. 03.06.24
News, Audio, Top Stories

Assembly told online reaction to Derry Mayoral election must be challenged

7 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube