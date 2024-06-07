Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police investigating two petrol bomb attacks in Tyrone

Substantial damage has been caused to two cars and a property during petrol bomb attacks in Co Tyrone.

At around 4:05am this morning a petrol bomb was placed beside a black car in the Donaghanie Road area of Beragh.

The vehicle was substantially damaged and a nearby property also damaged.

Police say enquiries are continuing and they are investigating a possible link between a separate report of a petrol bomb being thrown at a black coloured car parked in the Beattie Villas area of Omagh between 3:30am and 4:30am this morning. Again, the vehicle was substantially damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on the non-emergency number 101.

