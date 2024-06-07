Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ruaidhri Higgins is “happy with the week’s work” as his Derry side earn seven points in seven days

It’s two wins in a row for Ruaidhri Higgins’ Derry City side as they overcame Galway 2-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Derry seem to have struck a bit of good form as a short break in the season approaches – The Candy Stripes have taken seven points from their last three outings and kept three clean sheets in the process.

Goals from Will Patching and Pat Hoban earned them all three points tonight against a Galway side who have impressed all season.

After the game, Ruaidhri Higgins spoke to the assembled press which included Martin Holmes…

 

Martin Holmes caught up with Michael Duffy who gave his thoughts on a “brilliant week” for Derry…

 

Martin also spoke to Ben Doherty after full time…

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday June 7th

7 June 2024
Gweedore Sewerage 1
News, Top Stories

Plans to expand Gweedore Sewerage Scheme

7 June 2024
1717763237134
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protest for childcare services with defective concrete underway in Letterkenny

7 June 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police investigating two petrol bomb attacks in Tyrone

7 June 2024
