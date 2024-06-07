Toddler dies in ‘tragic accident’ in Co. Waterford

A toddler who died in Co. Waterford this week may have choked on the chord of a window blind.

The two year old girl was pronounced dead in hospital after being rushed there from her home in Dungarvan on Wednesday.

The Irish Independent reports the little girl who was a twin, was found in a ‘distressed state’ by her mother and emergency services were called.

Gardaí say its being treated as a ‘tragic accident’ and a file will be prepared for the local Coroner.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family.