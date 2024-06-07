Two Donegal schools shortlisted for Ocean Champions’ Awards

Two Donegal primary schools have been shortlisted for the Explorers Education Programme’s Ocean Champion Awards 2023–2024.

The programme works with schools to highlight the value of ocean literacy themes being taught, along with the importance of community collaboration in changing how the marine environment is cared for.

The Donegal schools that were shortlisted were Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff, Lifford and Scoil Cholmcille National School, Droim An Mhaoir, Moville for their respective projects ‘Seaweed for Ocean and human health’ and ‘Celebrating Greencastle’s Maritime Heritage’.

Winners will be announced throughout June and schools will receive special awards under the different categories: Marine STEAM, Ocean Literacy and the Arts, SDGs & the Ocean, and Marine Outdoor education.