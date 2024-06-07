Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Two Donegal schools shortlisted for Ocean Champions’ Awards

Two Donegal primary schools have been shortlisted for the Explorers Education Programme’s Ocean Champion Awards 20232024.

The programme works with schools to highlight the value of ocean literacy themes being taught, along with the importance of community collaboration in changing how the marine environment is cared for.

The Donegal schools that were shortlisted were Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff, Lifford and Scoil Cholmcille National School, Droim An Mhaoir, Moville for their respective projects ‘Seaweed for Ocean and human health’ and ‘Celebrating Greencastle’s Maritime Heritage’.

Winners will be announced throughout June and schools will receive special awards under the different categories: Marine STEAM, Ocean Literacy and the Arts, SDGs & the Ocean, and Marine Outdoor education.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Tap Running Water2
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice in Dunfanaghy

7 June 2024
XL bully
News, Audio, Top Stories

Expert recommendations on dangerous dogs will be implemented

7 June 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Toddler dies in ‘tragic accident’ in Co. Waterford

7 June 2024
Garda RPU
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny RPU shocked at carelessness of some drivers

7 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Tap Running Water2
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice in Dunfanaghy

7 June 2024
XL bully
News, Audio, Top Stories

Expert recommendations on dangerous dogs will be implemented

7 June 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Toddler dies in ‘tragic accident’ in Co. Waterford

7 June 2024
Garda RPU
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny RPU shocked at carelessness of some drivers

7 June 2024
Explorer - Schools Shortlisted for Ocean Champions
News, Top Stories

Two Donegal schools shortlisted for Ocean Champions’ Awards

7 June 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Polling stations officially open in Donegal

7 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube