Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal lose to Kildare in Tier 2 Minor Semi-Final

Donegal have been beaten 3-12 to 1-13 by Kildare in the Tier 2 All Ireland Minor Semi Final in Clones this afternoon.

Barry Ward’s men started brightly but were hit by 2 quick-fire Kildare goals around the 10-minute mark. Kildare held the lead at 2-05 to 0-07 at half time.

Donegal rallied well in the second half and as the game headed into the last 5 minutes there was only 1 point between the sides. A late goal from Paddy Ryan for the Lilywhites sealed the deal and sent Kildare into the final.

In the other semi final, Cavan overcame Tyrone on a score-line of 0-16 to 1-10 which means it will be a Kildare v Cavan final next weekend.

After the game, Daire Bonnar reported live from Clones…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Declan Meehan
News, Local Election 2024, Top Stories

Election 2024 Update: Milford LEA

8 June 2024
Donal Mandy Kelly
News, Local Election 2024, Top Stories

Election 2024 Update: Letterkenny LEA

8 June 2024
Ali Farren
News, Local Election 2024, Top Stories

Election 2024 Update: Carndonagh LEA

8 June 2024
Jack Murray
News, Local Election 2024, Top Stories

Election 2024 Update: Buncrana LEA

8 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Declan Meehan
News, Local Election 2024, Top Stories

Election 2024 Update: Milford LEA

8 June 2024
Donal Mandy Kelly
News, Local Election 2024, Top Stories

Election 2024 Update: Letterkenny LEA

8 June 2024
Ali Farren
News, Local Election 2024, Top Stories

Election 2024 Update: Carndonagh LEA

8 June 2024
Jack Murray
News, Local Election 2024, Top Stories

Election 2024 Update: Buncrana LEA

8 June 2024
News

Burst water main in Ballylin to cause disruptions

8 June 2024
Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause supply disruptions in Carndonagh

8 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube