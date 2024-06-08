Donegal lose to Kildare in Tier 2 Minor Semi-Final

Donegal have been beaten 3-12 to 1-13 by Kildare in the Tier 2 All Ireland Minor Semi Final in Clones this afternoon.

Barry Ward’s men started brightly but were hit by 2 quick-fire Kildare goals around the 10-minute mark. Kildare held the lead at 2-05 to 0-07 at half time.

Donegal rallied well in the second half and as the game headed into the last 5 minutes there was only 1 point between the sides. A late goal from Paddy Ryan for the Lilywhites sealed the deal and sent Kildare into the final.

In the other semi final, Cavan overcame Tyrone on a score-line of 0-16 to 1-10 which means it will be a Kildare v Cavan final next weekend.

After the game, Daire Bonnar reported live from Clones…