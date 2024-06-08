Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Election 2024 Update: Carndonagh LEA

The 100% Redress Party has come out on top in the Carndonagh Local Electoral Area according to official tallies.

2,223 of the electorate have given Ali Farren their first preference vote.

A clear win so far for the 100% Redress Party which was set up in recent months as they believed defective block homeowners were not being properly represented.

Martin McDermott, Fianna Fail who topped the poll in 2019 is close behind Ali Farren. He has secured 2,050 first preference votes.

It appears to be a close call between Sinn Fein’s Albert Doherty and Martin Farren of The Labour Party who are both sitting Councillors.

Johnny McGuinness is looking to retain his late father Cllr Bernard McGuinness’s seat which he was co-opted. He may be tipped to the post however as just 4 seats are available in the constituency.

Vote transfers will come into force tomorrow when the final result will be announced.

Those who may fall short in securing a seat are Toni Devine, Sinn Fein, Donal McKinney, The Irish People Party, Paul Barry McKinney and Michael White, Green Party.

Live election coverage from the Carndonagh count centre will begin tomorrow morning at 9am.

Burst water main in Ballylin to cause disruptions

8 June 2024
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause supply disruptions in Carndonagh

8 June 2024

