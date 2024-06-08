Election 2024 Update: Milford LEA

Independent candidate Declan Meehan looks set to top the poll in the Milford Local Electoral area.

Although the clear frontrunner at the moment according to tallies with 1,712 votes, Liam Blaney of Fianna Fail, Independent Pauric McGarvey and fellow Independent John O’Donnell are close behind.

Pauric McGarvey is looking to retain his uncle Ian McGarvey’s seat which he gave up last year.

Meanwhile, sitting Councillors Liam Blaney and John O’Donnell will be hoping they keep their seat which looks likely.

Not out of the running though is Sinn Fein’s Maria Doherty, Fine Gael’s Aaron Sweeney and 100% Redress Party candidate Eamonn Jackson.

None of the candidates reached the expected quota so transfers will play an interesting part in the final election result tomorrow.

There are 3 seats available in the Milford Local Electoral Area with 9 candidates in the running.

Live coverage of the Milford count begins on Highland Radio tomorrow from 9am.