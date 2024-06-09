Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Kelly McGrory sets new Personal Best and County Record at the European Athletics Championships

 

Kelly McGrory, Ireland, National Record, Highland Radio, Letterkenny, Donegal

Tír Chonaill AC’s Kelly McGrory has set a new personal best and new Donegal record at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

With a time of 57.10 seconds, she finished in seventh place in the 400m hurdles.

Her previous personal best was 57.22 seconds from 2022.

Lifford/Strabane AC athlete Caoimhe Gallen threw a new personal best of 63.58m in the hammer throw at the International U18 meeting in Spain.

She defeated her previous PB of 59.88m.

At the same event, Caolan McFadden of Cranford AC won the 800m race.

Gallen and McFadden have both qualified for the European U18 Championships in Slovakia in the next few weeks.

Highland Radio’s Patsy McGonagle has the weekend’s wrap…

