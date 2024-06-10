Fine Gael on course to take two seats in Midlands NW constituency

Fine Gael are on course to take two seats in the Midlands Northwest constituency.

Counting is continuing at the TF Royal in Castlebar and it’s hoped there will now be a first count by 7pm this evening at the earliest.

Count staff are now separating the votes they’ve counted for each candidate. And it looks like Maria Walsh and Nina Carberry could both take seats.

Luke Ming Flanagan and Fianna Fáil Senator Barry Cowen also look safe.

However transfers will no doubt be key when it comes to who takes the fifth and final seat, with former RTE reporter Ciarán Mullooly, Aontu leader Peadar Tobin, Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers and both Sinn Fein candidates – Chris McManus and Michelle Gildernew all in contention.