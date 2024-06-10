Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Second recount of Letterkenny local election votes to get underway this evening

The Letterkenny local election entered it’s second day of counting votes after a recount was requested in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The results of that recount seen Aontu’s Mary T Sweeney over take Independent Kevin Bradley by five votes.

Shortly after the announcing the results of count twelve, Returning Officer Seamus Canning made another announcement, saying that a candidate requested a second recount of the ballots, and that request was granted.

The second recount will get underway at 6 o’clock.

