Second recount of Letterkenny local election votes to get underway this evening

The Letterkenny local election entered it’s second day of counting votes after a recount was requested in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The results of that recount seen Aontu’s Mary T Sweeney over take Independent Kevin Bradley by five votes.

Shortly after the announcing the results of count twelve, Returning Officer Seamus Canning made another announcement, saying that a candidate requested a second recount of the ballots, and that request was granted.

The second recount will get underway at 6 o’clock.