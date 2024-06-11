Police renew appeal for information on missing Co Derry man

Police have renewed their appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing 55-year-old from Co Derry.

Stephen Watterson was last seen in the Glenburn Park area of Magherafelt on Monday, June 3rd.

There have been unconfirmed sightings of him in the Rainey Street area of the town on Tuesday, June 4th.

Stephen is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height, of a stocky build with short or shaven black hair and brown eyes.

It’s understood he was last seen wearing jeans, dark trainers and a dark top or a bomber-type style jacket.

Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

They’re also urging local residents and property owners to check their outbuildings and sheds, and local business owners to check their CCTV footage.