Herman Kelly eliminated on 13th count of Midlands NW votes

Counting is continuing in the TF Royal in Castlebar and the results of the thirteenth count have just been announced – eliminating Herman Kelly from the Irish Freedom Party.

Luke Ming Flanagan, Nina Carberry, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen are all but certain to take the first four seats.

Ciaran Mullooly is in pole position to take the fifth and final seat, he is currently just over 13,000 votes clear of Michelle Gildernew.

However, she says she will significantly close the gap with her party colleague Chris McManus’s transfers, once he is eliminated: