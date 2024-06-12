Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Herman Kelly eliminated on 13th count of Midlands NW votes

Counting is continuing in the TF Royal in Castlebar and the results of the thirteenth count have just been announced – eliminating Herman Kelly from the Irish Freedom Party.

Luke Ming Flanagan, Nina Carberry, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen are all but certain to take the first four seats.

Ciaran Mullooly is in pole position to take the fifth and final seat, he is currently just over 13,000 votes clear of Michelle Gildernew.

However, she says she will significantly close the gap with her party colleague Chris McManus’s transfers, once he is eliminated:

Herman Kelly
Audio, News, Top Stories

Herman Kelly eliminated on 13th count of Midlands NW votes

12 June 2024
Dr Anne McCloskey - The Irish People
News, Top Stories

Dr Anne McCloskey jailed for refusing to pay covid fine

12 June 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday June 12th

12 June 2024
IFPO-O-Donnell-Byrne-Murphy-Lynch-Rihan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fishing organisations unite to demand change for fishing sector

12 June 2024
