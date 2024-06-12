Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Donal’s in the hotseat today with a lengthy discussion about Sinn Fein’s fortunes with Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn. They discuss the chances of retaining a European parliament seat in Midlands North West and preparations for the next general election. Also on the agenda, a discussion on the potential tourism impact of new regulations governing short term lets……..

In hour two, Ballyliffin Golf Club manager John Farren discusses the hosting of the Amateur Championships, Ombudsman Ger Deering discusses his office’s annual report and Deputy Paul Murphy outlines why he wants the Leaving Cert exam scrapped…………..

Our Wellness Wednesday slot features a discussion on alcohol risks as part of Men’s Health Week, Chris is in studio with Business Matters and Colin Campbell discusses his new book ‘There Is Always Hope’……