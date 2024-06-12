Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Donal’s in the hotseat today with a lengthy discussion about Sinn Fein’s fortunes with Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn. They discuss the chances of retaining a European parliament seat in Midlands North West and preparations for the next general election. Also on the agenda, a discussion on the potential tourism impact of new regulations governing short term lets…….. 

In hour two, Ballyliffin Golf Club manager John Farren discusses the hosting of the Amateur Championships, Ombudsman Ger Deering discusses his office’s annual report and Deputy Paul Murphy outlines why he wants the Leaving Cert exam scrapped…………..

Our Wellness Wednesday slot features a discussion on alcohol risks as part of Men’s Health Week, Chris is in studio with Business Matters and Colin Campbell discusses his new book ‘There Is Always Hope’……

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show

12 June 2024

12 June 2024
News

Agricultural run-off and human sewage causes of declining water quality

12 June 2024
News

Sinn Fein not out of the running for Midlands Northwest seat – Deputy McLaughlin

12 June 2024
News

Vehicle seized in Strabane as part of dissident republican activity investigation

12 June 2024
