10-man Harps fight back to earn a point

Finn Harps fought back from being a man down and a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw against UCD in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

Darren Murphy’s men found themselves facing an uphill battle after going down to 10 men following a straight red card for Sean O’Donnell mid-way through the opening period.

Jake Doyle then put UCD 1-0 up before half-time to really compound a disappointing first half for the Ballybofey side.

The second half was different, however, as Harps got level on 53 minutes thanks to a Success Edogun strike.

The Dubliners did put pressure on the Harps’ defence in the closing stages but the home side held on for a point.

In other results tonight, leaders Cork beat neighbours Cobh 4-1, Bray Wanderers jumped into third spot with a 1-0 win over Athlone, Kerry beat struggling Longford 2-1 and 10-man Treaty United held on for a 1-0 away win in Wexford.

Diarmuid Doherty and Declan Boyle reported live from Finn Harps at full time…

