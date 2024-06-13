Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry hit 94th minute winner against Bohs

Derry City scored deep into injury time to snatch a 2-1 win in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with Bohemians at Dalymount Park this evening.

The contest looked to be heading for a draw after lingering at 1-1 for most of the game.

Daniel Grant put the home side one up after 15 minutes but Sadou Diallo equalised for the Candy Stripes just 2 minutes later.

That is how it remained until Danny Mullen popped up with the all-important winner in the 94th minute to send the away support into raptures.

The result means Ruaidhri Higgins’ side are still hanging onto the coat tails of leaders Shelbourne who took an impressive 1-0 away win in Waterford this evening – the gap between Shels and City is still just 2 points at the summit of the Premier Division.

Elsewhere, Sligo’s woes continued as they went down 1-0 in Dundalk, St. Pats scored late to defeat Shamrock Rovers 2-1 at Richmond Park, and Galway breezed past bottom side Drogheda 3-0.

