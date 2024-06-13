Scheme announced to allow DCB grant recipients receive extra SEAI grants

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has announced measures that will help households availing of the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Scheme to also access SEAI grants to improve the energy performance of their homes.

Full release and application details

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, today announced measures that will help households availing of the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block (DCB) Scheme to also access SEAI grants to improve the energy performance of their homes.

SEAI grants of up to €37,550 will be available to ensure that the rebuilt or renovated homes are well insulated and heated with a heat pump. This amount is in addition to the grants of up to €420,000 that are available for affected homeowners under the Enhanced DCB Scheme.

The new, bespoke arrangements that will apply exclusively to DCB-affected homeowners will address barriers to accessing the grants and ensure that the schemes operate in a streamlined way.

DCB homeowners will be able to opt for a number of SEAI Schemes, namely the:

National Home Energy Upgrade (One-Stop-Shop) Scheme;

Community Energy Grant Scheme;

Better Energy Homes Scheme;

Solar PV Scheme.

Minister Ryan said:

“We have listened to homeowners in the region and heard the particular challenges they faced in accessing the SEAI grants. The Government wants to ensure that every household has the opportunity to take advantage of the green transition and benefit from homes that are warmer, healthier and more comfortable with lower energy bills and emissions. That is why I am introducing the changes announced today.

“I hope that every homeowner impacted by Defective Concrete Blocks will avail of the SEAI grants, so they can take advantage of the vast home-grown renewable energy available in the west of Ireland and eliminate the need for expensive imported fossil fuels.”

SEAI has already contacted approximately 200 affected homeowners who previously expressed an interest in the grants and will be implementing the new approach from next month. A focused communications campaign in the affected region will also be put in place – to maximise awareness and uptake. Full details on how homeowners can access SEAI grants are available on the dedicated DCB section of the SEAI website (https://www.seai.ie/grants/ home-energy-grants/defective- concrete-blocks/). Homeowners can also contact the SEAI at a dedicated DCB phone number (01-8082004) or by email (dcb@seai.ie).

The Minister has also asked that SEAI will work with local community groups, representatives and industry to encourage contractors to register with SEAI for energy upgrade works. Registering as an SEAI installer is straightforward and is necessary to demonstrate to homeowners that contractors are competent to do the work in question, are insured, are tax compliant and are using the methods and materials certified by the National Standards Authority of Ireland for energy upgrade works.