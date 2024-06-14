Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ciaran Mullooly takes final Midlands North West seat as SF lose out

The final Irish seats for the European Parliament have been filled, with the conclusion of the count in the Midlands-North-West constituency in the early hours of this morning.

Five candidates were elected following a five-day marathon count, which concluded at 3.30 am in the TF Royal in Castlebar.

The election of Independent Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan on the 20th count last night was followed by that of Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen, just after 1.30am.

Fine Gael’s Nina Carberry and Maria Walsh, along with Independent Ireland’s Ciaran Mullooly were subsequently all deemed elected in the early hours. Sinn Fein’s Michelle Gildernew lost out by just over 5,000 votes.

Ciaran Mullooly, a former RTE news reporter, says it was a relief to finally get over the line………….

found
News, Top Stories

Missing Letterkenny teen is found

14 June 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

Our count system is transparent and shouldn’t change – Taoiseach

14 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

No resolution in sight as Aer Lingus pilots strike looms

14 June 2024
Niall Blaney
News, Audio, Top Stories

No guarantee two candidate strategy would have secured another FF seat – Tanaiste

14 June 2024
Advertisement

