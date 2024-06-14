Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government facing calls to ensure families of migrant healthcare professionals obtain visa

The Government is facing calls to ensure the families of migrant healthcare professionals can secure a visa to move to Ireland also.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says it is essential that every effort is made to retain healthcare workers, especially amidst the crisis in the sector.

He claims in multiple cases of doctors and consultants, they have been unsuccessful in obtaining visas for partners of children, forcing them to leave Ireland again.

Minister Michael McGrath confirmed that he will raise the issue with the Justice Minister.

Deputy Pringle says the difficulties in getting a visa is impacting staffing levels in hospitals:

