Need for core funding for iCARE raised in the Dail

The need for core funding for iCARE in Inishowen has been raised on the floor of the Dail once again.

The service which provides support, respite care and training to families of children with Autism has been left angry as it was unaware of the millions of euro in funding available through the Children’s Disability Service Grant which was recently announced by Minister Anne Rabbitte during a visit to Donegal.

The group had applied for €22,000 and was unsuccessful in securing the funds.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has called on Finance Minister Michael McGrath to set up a meeting with Minister Rabbitte to secure funding for the service: