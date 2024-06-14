Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
No guarantee two candidate strategy would have secured another FF seat – Tanaiste

The Tanaiste says there’s no guarantee that Fianna Fail would have won two seats in the Midlands Northwest with a two candidate strategy.

Barry Cowen, Lisa Chambers and Niall Blaney all ran for the party in the fifteen county constituency.

However Barry Cowen was the only Fianna Fail candidate who was elected, despite the party getting almost 150,000 first preference votes between the three who contested. That’s led to suggestions that had they run two, both would have been elected.

However, Michael Martin says geographical considerations such as the large vote Niall Blaney got in Donegal cannot be discounted..…………

