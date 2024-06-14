Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Seamus McDaid, Mary Coyle and Katy Tyrell McCafferty – they break down the local and European election results and debate what impact, if any, they may have on the upcoming General Election:

After comments, Letitia McDaid joins Greg to chat about losing a child. Her son Conor passed away in a drowning accident when he was just 4. We also pay tribute to Dessie Kelly:

Michaela and Fionnuala join Greg for That’s Entertainment:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Number of adults in emergency accommodation for over six months increased 500% in past decade

14 June 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Three women sentenced for offences connected with the death of Katie Simpson in Derry

14 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 June 2024
carrickfinn-beach-co-donegal-ireland-600nw-1006018588
News, Top Stories

8 Donegal outdoor swimming projects to receive €24,000 in funding

14 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Number of adults in emergency accommodation for over six months increased 500% in past decade

14 June 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Three women sentenced for offences connected with the death of Katie Simpson in Derry

14 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 June 2024
carrickfinn-beach-co-donegal-ireland-600nw-1006018588
News, Top Stories

8 Donegal outdoor swimming projects to receive €24,000 in funding

14 June 2024
Foodcloud2
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU signs MOU with Foodcloud in a bid to reduce food waste

14 June 2024
vote-counting-001
News, Audio, Top Stories

Community campaigner calls for initiative to help young people understand the voting system

14 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube