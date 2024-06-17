Concerns raised over number of people waiting over an hour for ambulance in Donegal

61 patients had to wait at least an hour for ambulances to arrive in Donegal in the second half of last year.

That’s according to figures released by the National Ambulance Service yesterday.

Questions have been raised as that number in neighbouring county Sligo is only four.

Additional ambulances have been stationed in Stranorlar, Buncrana and Inishowen in a bid to reduce call times.

Member of the Regional Health Forum, Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the number of people left waiting in Donegal did not come as a surprise and its an argument that he and other representatives have long put forward: