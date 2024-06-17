Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

DCSDC launches consultations on two draft action plans

Derry City and Strabane District Council are seeking the public’s views on the Equality Impact Assessment of two new draft action plans.

The feedback is being sought on the new Draft Equality and Draft Disability Action Plans for 2024/26, and the Audit of Inequalities document which helped inform the two draft plans.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr is urging people to engage with the consultation process and have their say, so the plans can be tailored to meet their needs.

She says the draft Equality and Disability plans are key elements of the Council’s vision of building a thriving, prosperous and sustainable City and District with equality of opportunity for all. In particular, the mayor says they are keen to receive evidence of inequalities or impacts that have not already been identified so the council can take account of these in future service planning.

The consultation began yesterday, and will run until Monday September 9th.

The documents can be viewed and online surveys accessed HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

dcsdc
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCSDC launches consultations on two draft action plans

17 June 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Two arrested as suspected gun and drugs are seized during Antrim and Derry searches

17 June 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday June 17th

17 June 2024
Daniel McCrossan
News, Audio, Top Stories

McCrossan calls for more resources to treat COPD in NI after his own mother is hospitalised

17 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

dcsdc
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCSDC launches consultations on two draft action plans

17 June 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Two arrested as suspected gun and drugs are seized during Antrim and Derry searches

17 June 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday June 17th

17 June 2024
Daniel McCrossan
News, Audio, Top Stories

McCrossan calls for more resources to treat COPD in NI after his own mother is hospitalised

17 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus pilots reaffirm industrial action decision

17 June 2024
nosteroids
News, Top Stories

New advice booklet and video on safe muscle building launched for gym users in the North West

17 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube