DCSDC launches consultations on two draft action plans

Derry City and Strabane District Council are seeking the public’s views on the Equality Impact Assessment of two new draft action plans.

The feedback is being sought on the new Draft Equality and Draft Disability Action Plans for 2024/26, and the Audit of Inequalities document which helped inform the two draft plans.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr is urging people to engage with the consultation process and have their say, so the plans can be tailored to meet their needs.

She says the draft Equality and Disability plans are key elements of the Council’s vision of building a thriving, prosperous and sustainable City and District with equality of opportunity for all. In particular, the mayor says they are keen to receive evidence of inequalities or impacts that have not already been identified so the council can take account of these in future service planning.

The consultation began yesterday, and will run until Monday September 9th.

The documents can be viewed and online surveys accessed HERE