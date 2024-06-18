Eamon Ryan confirms he is to stand down citing personal reasons

Eamon Ryan greeted reporters at Government Buildings this afternoon where some colleagues gathered and applauded him.

He said he was standing down as party leader and will not contest the next general election for personal reasons.

He said he needed more time with his family and his son who has special needs and he couldn’t continue with the relentless nature of the job.

Eamon Ryan said he made the decision months ago, before the poor European and local election results – and says it’s his choice and he wasn’t pushed:

Minister Ryan said he wished there wasn’t a narrative that the Greens were anti-rural Ireland and he lamented online attacks on his party and himself.

For now, he will remain as Environment Minister.

A new leader of the Greens will be selected in the coming weeks.