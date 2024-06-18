Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Eamon Ryan confirms he is to stand down citing personal reasons

Eamon Ryan greeted reporters at Government Buildings this afternoon where some colleagues gathered and applauded him.

He said he was standing down as party leader and will not contest the next general election for personal reasons.

He said he needed more time with his family and his son who has special needs and he couldn’t continue with the relentless nature of the job.

Eamon Ryan said he made the decision months ago, before the poor European and local election results – and says it’s his choice and he wasn’t pushed:

Minister Ryan said he wished there wasn’t a narrative that the Greens were anti-rural Ireland and he lamented online attacks on his party and himself.

For now, he will remain as Environment Minister.

A new leader of the Greens will be selected in the coming weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Eamon Ryan 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eamon Ryan confirms he is to stand down citing personal reasons

18 June 2024
malin town green
News, Top Stories

Malin named Ireland’s Best Kept Village

18 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste urges parties in Aer Lingus to go to the Labour Relations Commission

18 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Eamon Ryan 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eamon Ryan confirms he is to stand down citing personal reasons

18 June 2024
malin town green
News, Top Stories

Malin named Ireland’s Best Kept Village

18 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste urges parties in Aer Lingus to go to the Labour Relations Commission

18 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 June 2024
County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

McBrearty to propose members of the 100% Redress for DCC’s top positions

18 June 2024
money cash budget euro (1)
News, Top Stories

Donegal to receive share of €1m CSP fund

18 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube